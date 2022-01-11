Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.10. 267,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 242,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medigus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 249,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Medigus Ltd. engages in research and development of medical treatment for the gastrointestinal tract. Its product is the MUSE system, an endoscopic device to perform Transoral Fundoplication for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company was founded by Elazar Sonnenschein on December 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

