Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in December

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,500 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 3,105,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 307.8 days.

OTCMKTS:BGAOF opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. Proximus has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71.

About Proximus

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

