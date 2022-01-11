Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in December

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,500 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 3,105,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 307.8 days.
OTCMKTS:BGAOF opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. Proximus has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71.
About Proximus
See Also: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.