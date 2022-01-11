Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Shares Down 2.8%

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) shares were down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 157 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 157.40 ($2.14). Approximately 462,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,474,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.20).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTWS shares. Barclays lowered shares of Helios Towers to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 160 ($2.17) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 224 ($3.04) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 203.80 ($2.77).

Get Helios Towers alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 161.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 588.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.