Catena Media (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Trading Down 4.6%

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.

Catena Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTMF)

Catena Media plc provides marketing services for online gaming industry. It business concept is based on generating potential paying players to its business partners, primarily online gaming operators through a comprehensive product offering with a focus on high-quality content to attract potential players.

