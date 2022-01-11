Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASDRF)

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

