Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Greenidge Generation from $82.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ GREE opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36. Greenidge Generation has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Greenidge Generation will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GREE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

