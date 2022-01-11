Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Short Interest Update

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 842,400 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 1,094,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NNOMF stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Nano One Materials has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $5.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.

Get Nano One Materials alerts:

Nano One Materials Company Profile

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the development of processing technology for the production of nano-structured materials. It focuses on building a portfolio of intellectual property and technology know-how for applications in markets that include energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.