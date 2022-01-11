Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Separately, Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.63.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. Vontier has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 40.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter worth $244,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Vontier by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Vontier in the second quarter worth $7,544,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 18.5% in the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 110,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

