Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D's Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. "

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Velo3D in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Velo3D in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE VLD opened at $5.95 on Friday. Velo3D has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Velo3D will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLD. VK Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,409,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter worth $12,555,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter worth $53,371,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter worth $7,362,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter worth $7,165,000.

