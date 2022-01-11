Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameresco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.70.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $2,727,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,238 shares of company stock worth $13,409,602. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,508,000 after purchasing an additional 120,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 265.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,210,000 after purchasing an additional 987,162 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 36.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,496,000 after purchasing an additional 234,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

