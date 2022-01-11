Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) & Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Head to Head Contrast

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Ovintiv has a beta of 3.6, meaning that its stock price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.51, meaning that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ovintiv and Trillion Energy International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.09 billion 1.63 -$6.10 billion ($2.27) -16.80 Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trillion Energy International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ovintiv.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ovintiv and Trillion Energy International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 3 18 0 2.86 Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ovintiv presently has a consensus price target of $37.63, indicating a potential downside of 1.31%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and Trillion Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv -8.50% 29.47% 8.20% Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Trillion Energy International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

