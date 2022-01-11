Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ RPID opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPID. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

