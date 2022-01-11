JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€102.00” Price Target for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($115.91) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KBX. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($106.82) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €103.40 ($117.50).

ETR:KBX opened at €87.76 ($99.73) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of €89.90 and a 200 day moving average of €94.59. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €84.96 ($96.55) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($133.23).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

