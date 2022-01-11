Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GPL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.44.

NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Great Panther Mining has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 4.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,479,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 960,480 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 28.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,859 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 667.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 203,546 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 36.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 46,831 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

