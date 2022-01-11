Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 64 ($0.87) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 63 ($0.86) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.67) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 57.14 ($0.78).

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 52.81 ($0.72) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £37.51 billion and a PE ratio of 2.16. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 30.82 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 53.19 ($0.72). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.74.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($92,259.59).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

