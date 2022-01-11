Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GitLab Inc. is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

GTLB has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair started coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.38. Gitlab has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gitlab will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 282,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.20 per share, with a total value of $22,074,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 634,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,615,464.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,290,645 shares of company stock valued at $100,358,309 in the last 90 days.

About Gitlab

