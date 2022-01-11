Papa John’s International, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Papa John’s International in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PZZA. Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $127.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -309.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $140.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.90 and a 200 day moving average of $124.04.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.46%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,800,000 after acquiring an additional 90,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Papa John’s International by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Papa John’s International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,136,000 after purchasing an additional 90,428 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,588,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

