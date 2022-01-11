Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $19.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $22.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

