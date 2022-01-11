Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TPB stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 414.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 231.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 147,033.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

