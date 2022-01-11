Brokers Set Expectations for Chubb Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chubb in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CB. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.94.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $198.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.32. Chubb has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Chubb by 144.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 138.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after acquiring an additional 468,358 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after acquiring an additional 358,034 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.