Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target Raised to SEK 285 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 270 to SEK 285 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SDVKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of SDVKY opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after buying an additional 1,881,019 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

