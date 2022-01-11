Liberum Capital Downgrades Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) to Sell

Liberum Capital cut shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EDVMF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.14.

OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $21.04 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

