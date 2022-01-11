Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock.

CTGO opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. Contango Ore has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter.

Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.

