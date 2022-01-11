NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NN stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74. NN has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. NN had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NN will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Buchan sold 48,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $196,532.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri J. Harman purchased 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,740 shares of company stock worth $135,875 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of NN by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NN by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NN by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NN

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

