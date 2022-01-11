iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1,209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 50,029 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 253,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,672 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,945,000.

TUR opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $30.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

