Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AAVVF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 144.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

