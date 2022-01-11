WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Short Interest Down 19.6% in December

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 13,260,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.09.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.66 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

