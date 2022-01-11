AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at TD Securities

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AltaGas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.56.

OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

