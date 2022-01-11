Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of FC opened at $51.25 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $732.26 million, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

