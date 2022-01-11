$223.01 Million in Sales Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to announce $223.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.41 million to $223.62 million. Cognex reported sales of $223.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. Cognex has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average of $82.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

