The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.04 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) will post $76.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.89 million and the lowest is $75.20 million. ONE Group Hospitality reported sales of $44.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full year sales of $269.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $268.30 million to $270.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $304.81 million, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $314.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ONE Group Hospitality.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

STKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $406.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.55.

In related news, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $33,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 408.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 155,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,656 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 224,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

