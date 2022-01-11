Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 1,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF)

Genting Malaysia Bhd. engages in the provision of casinos, leisure, and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Leisure and Hospitality, Properties, and Investment and Others. The Leisure and Hospitality segment comprises resort activities including gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, retail, entertainment attractions, tours and travel related services, and other supporting services.

