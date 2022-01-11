HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Shares Up 1.7%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.75 and last traded at C$14.75. 21,307 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 12,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLS. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74. The firm has a market cap of C$478.65 million and a PE ratio of -22.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.13.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$18.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is -24.49%.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

