$18.53 Million in Sales Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to post $18.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the lowest is $17.86 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $15.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year sales of $68.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.56 million to $68.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $102.54 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ChromaDex by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 373.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 681,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 50,850 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $223.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.65. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

