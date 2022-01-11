First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) vs. Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Head to Head Survey

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Merchants pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Merchants has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares First Merchants and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 36.19% 10.94% 1.38% Valley National Bancorp 31.10% 10.63% 1.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Merchants and Valley National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $558.43 million 4.40 $148.60 million $3.75 12.16 Valley National Bancorp $1.57 billion 3.81 $390.61 million $1.11 13.22

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Merchants. First Merchants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Merchants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Merchants and Valley National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 0 3 0 3.00 Valley National Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

First Merchants currently has a consensus target price of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.80%. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.92, suggesting a potential upside of 1.68%. Given First Merchants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Valley National Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

First Merchants has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Merchants beats Valley National Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services. The Commercial Lending segment includes the floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. The Investment Management segment refers to investments in various types of securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. The Corporate and Other Adjustments segment represents the income and expense items not directly attributable to a specific segment. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

