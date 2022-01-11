The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $71.84 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,493,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,623,000 after buying an additional 97,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 582.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

