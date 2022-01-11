Brokers Issue Forecasts for ADMA Biologics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for ADMA Biologics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADMA. Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Maxim Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $262.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.24. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Young Kwon purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 85.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 174,852 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

