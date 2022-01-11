Piper Sandler Comments on Northern Trust Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Shares of NTRS opened at $129.25 on Monday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $130.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.