Analysts Offer Predictions for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TARS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $22.17 on Monday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $47.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.52.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 23,712 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,045,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $162,274.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $522,815 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.