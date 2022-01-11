Cytosorbents Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTSO. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Sunday, October 10th.

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,837,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 65,541 shares during the period. Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,395,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 28,836 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 413,485 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,154,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phillip P. Chan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

