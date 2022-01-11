Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LICY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.78.

Li-Cycle stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at about $11,936,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth about $8,981,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at about $19,890,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,280,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

