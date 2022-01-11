Chesapeake Energy Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $9.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Friday, January 7th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.80. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

CHK has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

CHK stock opened at $70.20 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $71.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $439,000.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

