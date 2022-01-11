Chesapeake Energy Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $9.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 7th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $9.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.80. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $70.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,237,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,406,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.