Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on DexCom, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of DexCom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $655.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

DXCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $462.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $573.13 and a 200-day moving average of $534.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total transaction of $546,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,561 shares of company stock worth $11,969,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,925,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,197 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after buying an additional 287,092 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $978,834,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

