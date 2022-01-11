Royal Bank of Canada Trims Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price to $62.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.57.

NYSE LSPD opened at $36.07 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of -69.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.62.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

