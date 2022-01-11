Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

