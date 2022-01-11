Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

EW stock opened at $120.12 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,901 shares of company stock worth $20,007,114 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

