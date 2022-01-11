Brokers Issue Forecasts for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $3.18 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

IART has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $66.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.09. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

