Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Shares of EW opened at $120.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,901 shares of company stock valued at $20,007,114. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

