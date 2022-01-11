Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.16.

TSE:ENB opened at C$51.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$104.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.18. Enbridge has a one year low of C$42.04 and a one year high of C$54.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total transaction of C$130,432.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,087,524.55. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,997,704.07. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

